Mauricio Pochettino has voiced his frustration over the contentious VAR decision that denied Chelsea a dramatic comeback in their clash against Aston Villa.

Axel Disasi’s late header appeared to secure a remarkable turnaround for Chelsea, only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR intervention due to a perceived foul in the build-up.

In the dying moments of the game, with Chelsea trailing drawing 2-2, Disasi’s header rattled the back of the net. However, the joy was short-lived as the referee, upon VAR review, ruled out the goal citing a foul by Benoit Badiashile on Diego Carlos. This decision left both Chelsea players and fans in disbelief and sparked a storm of controversy.

Mauricio Pochettino: “VAR is damaging English football”

Pochettino, speaking after the match, expressed his dismay, labelling the referee’s decision as “unbelievable” and “ridiculous.” He highlighted the inconsistency in officiating, referencing past incidents where similar decisions went unchecked, further fueling the frustration surrounding VAR’s role in crucial match situations.

“It is painful as it has damaged English football and I think Villa players and their fans didn’t understand why the goal was disallowed,” he said, via The Telegraph.

Chelsea players surround referee at Villa Park

The aftermath of the disallowed goal saw Chelsea players confronting the match officials, with tempers flaring in the heat of the moment. Noni Madueke received a caution for his involvement, with emotions running high on the pitch.

Chelsea thought they'd won it before the goal was disallowed What a match at Villa Park ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wOUuBXk2nd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

For Pochettino’s side, the draw means they still have a chance of clinching a top-seven finish in the Premier League. However, their quest for European qualification hinges on crucial fixtures, including an upcoming clash against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s extended lead over Spurs adds another layer of intrigue to the race for Champions League qualification.