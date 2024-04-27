Crystal Palace eyeing EFL duo should £50m star leave this summer

Crystal Palace will reportedly lose Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window and the Eagles have their eye on two EFL stars to replace the center-back.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since February due to a knee injury but he could return for the Man United clash on May 6.

Guehi is one of Palace’s best players and is one of their most sellable assets. Man United and Tottenham have been linked with moves for the England star and it is likely that he will leave at the end of the season.

According to The Palace Way, the centre-back wants to depart Selhurst Park in search of European football with a new team. The report says that the Premier League club are preparing for his exit but will not let him leave for less than £50m.

EFL duo could replace Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace

Should Guehi leave Crystal Palace this summer, The Palace Way states that the Premier League club have identified Hull City’s Jacob Greaves and Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards as two targets to replace the 23-year-old.

The signing of the Hull star would be an impressive one as the 23-year-old has been phenomenal in the Championship this season as a left-sided central defender.

The Tigers defender was included in The Championship’s Team of the Season at the EFL Awards earlier this month and should he join Crystal Palace, it may soften the blow of losing Guehi.

