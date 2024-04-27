In a dazzling display of skill and precision, Alexander Isak showcased his prowess once again netting two goals in Newcastle United’s resounding 5-1 triumph over Sheffield United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander Isak’s stellar performance marked his seventh consecutive home match finding the back of the net, igniting Newcastle United’s fervent pursuit of European qualification in the Premier League.

With his brace elevating his goal tally to 23 for the season, Isak now stands firmly in contention for the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot as the season enters its thrilling final stages.

Since his record-breaking transfer from Real Sociedad for a staggering £63 million in August 2022, the 24-year-old striker has consistently stood out, amassing a remarkable total of 33 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe heaped praise upon Isak, affirming his belief in the young striker’s world-class caliber. “I think he is,” Howe declared to the Shield Gazette when questioned about Isak’s standing among the football elite. Emphasising Isak’s invaluable contributions to the team, Howe expressed unwavering confidence in the Swedish sensation, highlighting his immense talent and work rate.

Howe added: The big question is would I swap [Isak] with anyone else? No I wouldn’t.”

Isak’s scintillating performances throughout the season have inevitably drawn significant attention from top clubs across Europe, sparking anticipation of a potential transfer saga in the upcoming summer window.

In Saturday’s exhilarating encounter against the now relegated Sheffield United, Isak’s brilliance was complemented by his teammates, with contributions from Bruno Guimaraes, an unfortunate own goal from Ben Osborn, and a clinical finish from substitute Callum Wilson.

Despite an early setback from an Anel Ahmedhodzic header, Newcastle rallied valiantly to secure a commanding victory, showcasing their resilience and attacking prowess with Isak spearheading it.