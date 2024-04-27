Video: Chelsea prospect scores two outstanding goals from distance for Ipswich against Hull

In an electric Championship clash between automatic promotion-chasing Ipswich Town and playoff hopefuls Hull City, one player in particular stepped up to the mark.

Ipswich Town first took the lead through George Hirst inside the opening 20 minutes, but Hull City shortly answered back with a neat finish from Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan.

The home side had to at least get a point out of this game in order to keep their playoff ambitions alive and when the equaliser went in it raised the roof, and the tempo of Liam Rosenior’s side.

However, on the stroke of half time Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson scored an outstanding goal to put Ipswich Town back into the lead, with automatic promotion in their sights.

A sensational strike ? OMARI HUTCHINSON! ? pic.twitter.com/Iy2qldY2gy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 27, 2024

Hull did not let that deter them and restored parity once more through a loanee of themselves, Manchester City youngster Liam Delap was brought on to make the difference. And make the difference he did, in the 56th minute.

But the always-tricky Hutchinson had one more moment of magic left his wand of a left boot. With a little over 20 minutes to go, the Chelsea prospect produced a wonderful finish from distance once more sending the away fans into delirium.

He's done it again ? OMARI HUTCHINSON! ? pic.twitter.com/ybtSLLg7oX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 27, 2024

Rosenior had one more trick of his own left as super sub Noah Ohio equalised for the Tigers in the 87th minute to keep their playoff dreams alive for the final weekend of the Championship season.