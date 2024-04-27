The Liverpool legend has given his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s touchline dispute with Mohamed Salah on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are all but out of the Premier League title race after their disappointing 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

In a very heated and competitive title race, Liverpool has only managed to win one out of their last five Premier League fixtures, leaving them now two points behind Arsenal with the Gunners holding a game in hand.

Pressure has been mounting on Liverpool over the past week and it almost reached boiling point late in the game on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp argument

While Salah was preparing on the sideline to be subbed on for Luis Diaz, the Egyptian winger got into a short but fiery argument with Klopp.

The German manager claimed that the two settled the disagreement in the dressing room afterwards during his post-match press conference.

Posting on X, former Liverpool defender Carragher gave his thoughts on the spat stating: “The only reason a manager would be unhappy in this situation, is the player took too long to be ready to come on.”

Liverpool fans can now only hope that both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest can pull off an unexpected result on Sunday afternoon against their title rivals.