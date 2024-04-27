“With the money they’ve spent…” – Pundit claims Pochettino is doing “a fantastic job” at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino finds himself in the midst of a daunting challenge at Chelsea this season. Despite their illustrious history and hefty investments, Chelsea’s current season has been anything but smooth sailing.

With the Blues languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, Pochettino’s debut campaign at Chelsea has been very difficult to say the least. However, former Chelsea star Joe Cole recently expressed sympathy for Pochettino, acknowledging the large task at hand.

On TNT Sports, Cole remarked, “With the money that they’ve spent and the players that have come in and out the door, I think Mauricio is doing a fantastic job. I think he’s got the hardest job in world football.”

Chelsea’s recent match against Aston Villa epitomised their season’s struggles. Despite a valiant comeback to salvage a draw, the Blues’ inconsistent form has been a recurring theme. Conceding early goals, battling injuries, and enduring a lack of confidence have all contributed to their rollercoaster of a campaign.

Injuries, in particular, have plagued Pochettino’s squad, with a staggering 12 first-team players missing during the Aston Villa clash. Such setbacks have forced Pochettino to navigate choppy waters with a depleted squad, amplifying the challenges he faces.

Joe Cole warns Chelsea board to keep Mauricio Pochettino at the club

Moreover, the looming uncertainty surrounding Pochettino’s future adds another layer of complexity. With just one year remaining on his contract, his future looks uncertain.

Despite his pedigree and managerial acumen, Pochettino may find himself under scrutiny in the summer months, as Chelsea’s hierarchy evaluates the team’s performance and future direction.

But Chelsea legend Joe Cole has warned the boardroom to not make an hasty decisions: “Expectations are massive and rightly so, because that’s what they used to the last 20 years, Chelsea had been as good as any club in Europe, barring probably Real Madrid, in terms of winning trophies that are competing in this league.

“They just need to stick with him and move forward. Changing managers, I promise you, is not the right way to go.”