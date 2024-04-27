Joel Piroe and Crysencio Summerville were spotted in a heated argument during Leeds United’s devastating 4-0 defeat on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s side has seen their chances of automatic promotion take an unexpected hit as Ipswich Town now has the opportunity to race past them into second spot.

With only one game left to play in the Championship this season, barring some kind of miracle, it looks like Leeds will have to fight through the playoffs to get back up to the Premier League.

Many had them favourites to secure a victory against 17th-place QPR but doubt crept in after only eight minutes Ilias Chair opened the scoring for the home side.

Lucas Andersen then made it 2-0 going into half-time with Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field sewing up the victory late on.

Leeds United frustration boils over

According to a report from Leeds Live, things got heated during the game when Summerville and Piroe got into a heated discussion.

The report reveals that Summerville picked up the ball out on the left winger and looked to Piroe to make a move for the pass but the 24-year-old just hugged the touchline.

After the play broke down Summerville directed his frustration at his Leeds teammate clearly unhappy with how the situation played out.