Uncanny Championship streak could continue if Leicester City are crowned champions

Leicester City are already automatically promoted to the Premier League and they’re in perfect position to lift the Championship title next week. And if the Foxes are crowned as champions, they will continue a very uncanny statistic in England’s second division.

For the past three seasons, whoever has had the privilege of facing Huddersfield Town at their home ground in their opening fixture has gone on to clinch the Championship title and secure promotion to the Premier League [via Oliver Eaton].

The sequence is as follows: Norwich City in 2020/21, Fulham in 2021/22, and Burnley in 2022/23. Now, as Leicester City finds themselves on the cusp, this streak is poised to continue for a remarkable fourth consecutive season.

But this season will put an end to this streak as Huddersfield Town are all but mathematically relegated after their draw with Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, and Sheffield Wednesday’s commanding win against West Brom.

Leicester City primed to be crowned Championship champions

Leicester City currently sit atop the Championship table, tantalisingly close to securing the coveted title. Enzo Maresca, the mastermind behind their success, is undoubtedly focused on nothing but victory as they prepare for their upcoming clash against Preston North End in midweek.

With promotion secured and the tantalising prospect of the Championship title within reach, Leicester City’s journey towards Premier League glory is a testament to their outstanding campaign. However, one must not forget that they are in big trouble with the Premier League due to breaching financial regulations and as a result they could face a points deduction at the start of next season.