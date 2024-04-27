Victor Kristiansen looks set to leave Leicester City at the end of the season as Bologna are likely to make his loan move permanent following an impressive campaign in Italy.

The Italian club are set to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history and that has coincided with some great performances from Kristiansen at left-back.

The 21-year-old joined Bologna on loan at the start of the season as he did not want to play as a centre-back under Enzo Maresca at Leicester.

According to Football Italia, i Rossoblu are ready to exercise their option to buy Kristiansen outright for a fee said to be in the region of £12.8m.

The Danish star only joined the Foxes in January last year from Copenhagen on a five-and-a-half-year deal but it looks like his time at the King Power is already coming to an end.

Losing a talented player for around £12m will be a blow for the Championship club but it could also be seen as a positive as it will help them strengthen their squad for their Premier League return next season.