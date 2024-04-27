Video: West Ham star lucky to escape red card for dirty tackle on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Liverpool will feel they should have a man advantage in their clash with West Ham after Lucas Paqueta got away with a dirty challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. 

The Reds travel to the London Stadium looking to keep their faint Premier League title hopes alive and will believe the hosts should be down to 10 men.

Early in the first half, Paqueta caught Mac Allister high above the ankle and it caused the Argentine serious pain.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson got away with a similar challenge against Arsenal midweek and many fans will feel that both players were very lucky not to see a red card.

Watch: Should West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta have seen red against Liverpool?

Pictures from ESPN 

