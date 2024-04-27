Manchester United are prepared to let Raphael Varane leave the club as a free agent.

The 31-year-old defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and Manchester United do not plan to offer him a contract extension. The French international is on massive wages and the Red Devils want to get him off their books.

A report from ESPN claims that Manchester United are looking to comply with the profit and sustainability regulations, and therefore they are ready to let the 31-year-old defender move on this summer.

The Manchester United defender earns £340,000 a week at Old Trafford and his departure will allow Manchester United to bring in multiple players for the same outlay.

Varane has not been at his best since moving to Manchester United and his departure is unlikely to hurt the club. They will still need to bring in quality central defenders at the end of the season. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they must bring in a reliable partner for Lisandro Martinez next season.

Players like Jonny Evans will move on upon the expiry of his contract. Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit as well.

Raphael Varane set to leave

It will be interesting to see where the former Real Madrid defender ends up. He has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months and clubs in Saudi Arabia could be willing to provide him with an exit route.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for Manchester United by their standards and they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly next season. In order for that to happen, they will need to plug the gaps in their squad and bring in the right reinforcements.