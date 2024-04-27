Video: Man United loanee Jadon Sancho scores screamer in huge Bundesliga game

Borussia Dortmund are in action against RB Leipzig on Saturday afternoon in what is a huge match for the Bundesliga’s final Champions League spot with Jadon Sancho giving BVB the lead with a stunner. 

Dortmund are hunting down fourth-placed Leipzig and a win today would see Edin Terzic’s men leapfrog Marco Rose’s team into fourth.

Fifth place is likely to earn Champions League football next season as Germany leads England in the race for the extra spot in the competition for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, this is a huge game as of now and Borussia Dortmund took the lead through a stunning goal from Man United loanee Jadon Sancho.

Watch: Jadon Sancho scores screamer in huge Borussia Dortmund clash vs RB Leipzig

Pictures from beIN Sports

