Manchester City target admits he is happy at his current club

Lucas Paqueta’s tenure at West Ham United has been a tale of resilience and redemption. Despite enduring a turbulent transfer saga last summer, the Brazilian midfielder has thrived under David Moyes, capturing the attention of Premier League giants like Manchester City.

Initially touted as a prime target for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Paqueta’s potential move was overshadowed by allegations of betting breaches. However, the 26-year-old has not allowed the speculation to deter his focus, delivering standout performances on the pitch.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Paqueta expressed his gratitude towards West Ham United, emphasising his contentment at the club. “I have an enormous respect for the club. I’m ’m very happy here, and if I don’t say that, I’d be lying,” he affirmed.

His dedication to the Hammers is further underlined by his commitment to excel in every match, including a notable display against Liverpool, where he played the full 90 minutes in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Lucas Paqueta on Manchester City rumours

Despite ongoing interest from Manchester City, Paqueta remains steadfast in his allegiance to West Ham. Addressing the persistent rumours, he stated, “What has been said about Manchester City is all stuff from the previous transfer window. Now it’s about finishing the season and to wait and see what will happen.”

While City pursued alternative options last summer, securing the services of Matheus Nunes from Wolves, Paqueta remains on their radar. With his betting case potentially nearing resolution, City’s interest in the talented Brazilian persists, signaling a potential future pursuit if circumstances align.

As the Premier League season draws to a close, Paqueta prepares to face City once more, this time at the Etihad Stadium. His performances against top-tier opponents like Arsenal earlier in the season underscore his value to West Ham and his potential allure to the elite clubs such as Manchester City.