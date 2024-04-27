Erik ten Hag slams Manchester United squad after Burnley draw

Erik ten Hag was not happy with his side after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with the Clarets at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as their top-four hopes slowly drifted away.

With Vincent Kompany’s side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League table, United were expected to walk over them without an issue, especially at Old Trafford.

Despite some early scares, it looked like the home side were going to leave with all three points when Brazilian winger Antony put them ahead with a calm finish into the bottom corner.

But that lead only lasted a moment with Andre Onana conceding a penalty which was easily dispatched to level the contest.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag was clearly not happy with the performance of his side as he criticised his side for squandering the lead.

“We put ourselves in a winning position by playing some good football – creating loads of chances and then to give it away in the end in the final minutes it’s so unnecessary.” He said via the Mirror.

With 12 points between them and Aston Villa in fourth, barring some sort of miracle, United will miss out on the Champions League places for next season.