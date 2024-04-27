Manchester United would reportedly be willing to let Christian Eriksen leave in the upcoming summer transfer window if they received an adequate bid.

The Red Devils have had a difficult season, to say the least, as they currently sit in sixth place, 12 points behind Aston Villa who occupy fourth spot.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now embedding himself into the club, many fans are expecting big changes at the end of the season both on the pitch and off it.

Erik ten Hag has come under serious criticism, especially for his recruitment strategy with a large majority of his signings considered as failures by the fan base.

Despite the large financial outlay on transfers, the squad still requires a major overhaul which many expect several players to leave in the summer.

Manchester United willing to sell Christian Eriksen

According to a report from ESPN via TeamTalk, the Red Devils are open to selling Eriksen if they receive a suitable offer for the midfielder.

The 32-year-old was one of Ten Hag’s first signings, joining the club on a free transfer in 2022 but has since struggled to break into the first team.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence hasn’t helped the Danish midfielder either as he has only started 10 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The report claims that there is interest from a number of Turkish clubs for his signature but United want a fee for the player as he will only have one year left on his deal come the summer.