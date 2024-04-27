Manchester United enter the race for 25-year-old Real Madrid star

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, with Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich also interested.

United spent £47m on signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer to replace David De Gea, and also signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, who is yet to appear for the club.

The Cameroon international has come under fire for his performances this season, after making a number of high profile mistakes, particularly in the Champions League.

United to sign another goalkeeper this summer?

The 28-year-old’s performances have improved in the Premier League recently, but this hasn’t stopped media reports linking the Red Devils with a move for another goalkeeper.

Onana has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season for United, conceding 74 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Last month a report claimed that the Red Devil’s had made an offer to the Spanish giants for the Ukrainian shot stopper.

Lunin started the season as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, and then found himself behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, who Los Blancos signed on loan as a replacement for the injured Belgian.

The 25-year-old has featured more regularly in recent weeks, given injury problems for Courtois and Arrizabalaga struggling for form.

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Lunin is “thinking of leaving” as European giants United, PSG and Bayern have all entered the race for his signature.

The report adds: “Jorge Mendes, his agent, is weighing offers from these high-profile clubs, underscoring the crucial decision Lunin faces at this point in his career.

“Although his current contract with Real Madrid extends until 2025 and the club shows interest in renewing it, the possibility of a change of scenery seems increasingly real for Lunin, especially with competition from such prestigious teams as Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich.”