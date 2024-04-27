In the aftermath of Manchester United’s disappointing draw against Burnley, Tim Sherwood, the former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager turned Sky Sports pundit, didn’t mince his words about one Man United player in particular.

Sherwood delivered a blistering assessment of United’s performance, singling out midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for particular scrutiny. The match, which saw the Red Devils squander a late lead to settle for a draw, left fans at Old Trafford disillusioned.

In his post-game analysis, Sherwood didn’t hold back, focusing his critique on United’s midfield deficiencies. The boos echoing around the stadium at full-time underscored the frustration among supporters.

Sherwood’s sharp criticism extended to young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who has been lauded for his performances this season. However, the former Premier League manager wasn’t impressed, suggesting that Mainoo had caught what he termed the ‘Casemiro bug.’

This comparison to the former Real Madrid midfielder implied that Mainoo was lacking in effort and defensive work rate.

Tim Sherwood on lack of effort from Manchester United’s midfielders against Burnley

He explained on Sky Sports: “I like Kobbie Mainoo I really do, but I see him, he’s caught the Casemiro bug, he’s just jogging around the pitch, can’t just play when you get possession of the ball, Christian Eriksen the same and he’s one of the most honest players you are ever going to find.”

He hinted at a broader issue within the club, suggesting a cultural reluctance to put in the necessary effort on the pitch. Drawing parallels with other players like Christian Eriksen, Sherwood implied that there was a systemic problem at Manchester United, where players were content to jog around the pitch rather than demonstrate the required intensity.

One of Sherwood’s key observations was the need for United’s star player, Bruno Fernandes, to be utilised more efficiently. He added,”I think it is a culture there, they aren’t willing to run, we know Bruno doesn’t want to do that, but Bruno is an exceptional player as a ten, they need to keep him and use him up there, conserve his energy, but they need to be able to run.”