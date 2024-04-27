Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal will make mistakes with recruitment when asked about 24-year-old

Mikel Arteta has admitted it’s “inevitable” Arsenal will make mistakes in the transfer market when questioned on the decision to sign Kai Havertz.

The former Chelsea man endured a slow start to life at the Emirates and received criticism for his performances, but has since turned things around and established himself as a key player for the Gunners.

The 24-year-old scored twice against his former club as the Gunners ran riot, beating the Blues 5-0 at the Emirates on the Tuesday night.

Arteta admits Arsenal will make mistakes in the transfer market

Arsenal are preparing for Sunday’s crucial north London derby away at Tottenham, as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Ahead of the game Arteta was quizzed on his decision to sign Havertz, and insisted when it comes to recruitment the club won’t always get it right.

“It’s not my decision, it’s our decision”, Arteta said to reporters about the German’s arrival at Arsenal.

‘A lot of people were involved and then you need the ownership to back you as well, and make things happen.

“We were very convinced that they were characters first, they were players with the right qualities to fit within our model, our club, and sometimes it takes a bit of time, that’s inevitable.

“Sometimes you’re going to make mistakes, I try to minimise them, and try to at least generate the environment, and everything that the players need to fulfil their potential.”

Havertz, who won the Champions League with Chelsea has made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists.

Arteta was also full praise for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and said:

“I’m really impressed with what he’s done and also prior to that.

“I knew him when he was in the Australian national team, and when he was in Japan as well, I followed him when he was at Celtic, and he’s always been super clear with a really clear direction and identity of how his teams play, and I love the way his teams play.

“So, I think he’s been very good.”