Mikel Arteta reveals advice from former manager to help Arsenal avoid another title collapse

Mikel Arteta has revealed he’s been spoken to Arsene Wenger for advice to help Arsenal get over the line in the title race.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City, but have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal haven’t lifted the league title since 2004 when Wenger was in charge, and will be hoping it’s second time lucky this season, following their collapse in the last campaign.

Arteta reveals he’s been speaking to Wenger for advice

Wenger won three league titles during his 22 years in north London, and ahead of Sunday’s huge game against Tottenham, Arteta recalled how he had been in contact with his former manager.

“I have spoken to him a few times”, Arteta said in quotes picked up by The Evening Standard. “There were certain topics about how they won it and the later stages.

“He used to talk about that when I was a player. It is always there, in the hard drive.