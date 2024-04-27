Mikel Arteta reveals advice from former manager to help Arsenal avoid another title collapse

Mikel Arteta has revealed he’s been spoken to Arsene Wenger for advice to help Arsenal get over the line in the title race.
The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City, but have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.
Arsenal haven’t lifted the league title since 2004 when Wenger was in charge, and will be hoping it’s second time lucky this season, following their collapse in the last campaign.
Arteta reveals he’s been speaking to Wenger for advice
Wenger won three league titles during his 22 years in north London, and ahead of Sunday’s huge game against Tottenham, Arteta recalled how he had been in contact with his former manager.
“I have spoken to him a few times”, Arteta said in quotes picked up by The Evening Standard.
“There were certain topics about how they won it and the later stages.
“He used to talk about that when I was a player. It is always there, in the hard drive.
“For this time of the season, at the end it is about finding a way to win the game. And that is it. You can do it in various ways when you look at how they won the titles.
“And how they won certain games with very very, very close margins. He always talked about that, about the fine margins and who is going to step up on the occasion to make it happen.”
The Spaniard, who has experience of the north London derby as a player said he is relishing the showdown with Spurs.
“It’s been a while so I can’t remember exactly the feelings but you feel the history and it’s a big one”, he said.
“This football, there is a history between them both, and something that makes Arsenal bigger and better, that’s for sure.
“It is needed, in elite sport and football, to have other clubs, certain other individuals, that you have to confront and fight and prove you are better than them to make yourself better. It is really positive.”
If the Gunners win they will go four points clear of Manchester City, who face Nottingham Forrest in the 4:30pm kick off, directly after the north London derby.