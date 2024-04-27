Newcastle to battle Aston Villa and West Ham for 27-year-old midfield powerhouse

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and clubs like Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing him, as per Fichajes.

According to a report from Fichajes, the three clubs want to snap him up on a free transfer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Newcastle need more quality and defensive steel in the middle of the park. Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with an exit from the club and Ndidi would be a superb acquisition on a free transfer. He could form a solid partnership alongside Sandro Tonali next season. Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Aston Villa and West Ham want Wilfried Ndidi

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are pushing for Champions League qualification and they need more depth in the side if they manage to secure European football for the next season.

Signing the 27-year-old midfielder will allow Unai Emerey to rotate players like Douglas Luiz more often. Ndidi has played in the Premier League with the Foxes and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Similarly, West Ham need a quality midfielder as a partner for Edson Alvarez. Tomas Soucek has been quite underwhelming and the Hammers need to bring in an upgrade on the Czech Republic international. The Leicester City midfielder seems like the ideal acquisition.

The 27-year-old will be tempted to join a big club at the end of the season and the opportunity to return to the Premier League with the likes of Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa could prove to be quite attractive.