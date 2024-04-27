Ruben Amorim admits meeting with West Ham was a “mistake” and “not respectful”

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has apologised for the timing of his trip to London this week to speak to West Ham.

Amorim flew to London on Monday to speak with the Hammers as they assess their options, with the future of David Moyes up in the air.

Sporting are currently chasing down the Portuguese title, and can seal it with a win over Porto on Sunday evening.

Amorim apologises for West Ham meeting

Following his return to Portugal the 39-year-old was questioned about the timing of the meeting, and leaving the country at such a crucial stage of the season.

“It was a mistake. The timing was completely wrong”, Amorim admitted to reporters.

“I’m always asking my players to be respectful, and I wasn’t, even if I informed the club before.

‘I’m so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players.”

Amorim is on the verge of guiding Sporting to their second league title in four years, and he ended an almost 20 year wait when he won his first title in the 2020-2021 season.

Amorim had emerged as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool once Xabi Alonso confirmed he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen, but the Reds cooled their interest and are now set to appoint Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Moyes still hasn’t publicly communicated where his future lies beyond the end of this season, but he will go do down in the club’s history books.

He admitted in February there was a new deal on the table but he wouldn’t be deciding his future until the end of the season.

The 60-year-old guided West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season, with the Hammers once again in contention for European qualification this campaign.

Over the last three seasons the Scot has guided the club to sixth, seventh and fourteenth place finishes in the Premier League.