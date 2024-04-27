EXCL: Slot is Liverpool bound, no manager reshuffle… yet, Chelsea wanted Núñez and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Arne Slot to join Liverpool but manager merry-go-round hasn’t begun… yet

The only confirmed manager deal at this moment is Arne Slot joining Liverpool. The package will be around €13/15m with backroom staff included, it’s all agreed. Feyenoord and Liverpool will prepare all the contracts this weekend. Liverpool are convinced he can bring quality football, he can improve young talents and continue Klopp’s legacy at the club.

Although this summer could see a domino effect in terms of managers, it’s not that easy or automatic, especially in terms of timing. As of today, none of Thomas Tuchel, Rúben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and others are close to any move.

Talks have taken place as usual but nothing is close or advanced. Amorim for example spoke to West Ham but won’t sign for them; for the others, it’s still quiet.

Chelsea’s position remains the same as we said here many times; discussions to decide Pochettino’s future will take place at the end of the season, not now. In that case, the owners will be involved and we will see what they decide. Of course, European football could be an important factor for Pochettino.

At Barcelona, Xavi has decided to stay and wanted to be involved in the club’s strategy. For example he wants a new midfielder to join Barça in the summer, and there were several points that they discussed in the recent days and he agreed with Deco and Laporta on everything. In my opinion, continuity was key for the club in this moment so it’s a good choice for all parties involved.

I keep repeating since January that I don’t see Thiago Motta staying at Bologna next season too, that’s my information. More will follow in the next weeks as now full focus is on a Champions League spot.

Important detail in Bruno Guimarães’ release clause revealed

I am always being asked about Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimarães, who was linked with Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

Many clubs are informed of his situation ahead of the summer transfer window, but after telling you in exclusive news last year about the release clause in his contract of £100m, I’m here to tell you guys how the clause works.

It’s an important detail because it’s an important topic for the clubs interested and also for Newcastle fans. From what I understand guys, the release clause is only valid from the final week of May to the final week of June.

So the clause is not valid in July and not valid in August. Any club interested in Bruno Guimarães can trigger the clause until the beginning of the final week of June. Then, if they want to enter into conversations in July or in August, they have to negotiate with Newcastle who will then be in total control of the situation.

Real Madrid will discuss Arda Güler’s situation at the end of the season

On Arda Güler – as many of my Real Madrid friends keep asking me about him… let me verify once again that Güler has been super respectful. He hasn’t asked to leave the club now or last week or 10 days ago. Not true from what I’m hearing.

Real Madrid did not receive any information from Arda Güler to leave the club or to create an issue internally as he’s been super serious, super professional, the relationship is excellent.

His goal against Real Sociedad on Friday night showed his quality once again too.

Now, what’s going to happen is that at the end of the season, there will be a conversation between his agents and Real Madrid to discuss about a potential move in the summer transfer window. There are already many clubs interested in him.

So there are really many possibilities for a potential loan with many clubs already calling to be informed about his situation including Sevilla and Napoli, but it’s Real Madrid in control and nothing will be decided before the end of the season.

Chelsea tried hard for Darwin Núñez last summer

At the moment, just to be clear, I’m not aware of any negotiation or changes around the Darwin Núñez situation, there are no concrete updates.

What I wanted to tell you guys is to remind you and to let you enter into the details of the story that Chelsea, at the end of the last summer transfer window, in the final weeks where they were looking for a striker, they really tried to bring in Darwin Núñez.

They really had conversations to make it happen but for Liverpool it was a clear ‘No.’ What I heard is that Jürgen Klopp said no to that move, and really wanted to keep a crucial player for the present and future of Liverpool, but Chelsea were super keen on Darwin Núñez.

Let’s see if some clubs will approach Liverpool this summer or if Darwin will end up staying at Liverpool where he remains an important player.

Still too early to be clear on Ansu Fati’s future

Barcelona could be open to letting Ansu Fati leave again this summer, and this is the expectation from the club side.

We will see if it will be another loan, a permanent move, if Brighton will return again for Ansu or not… but at the moment it’s still early to be absolutely sure.

Fati’s future remains open.