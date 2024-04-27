West Ham United youngster Daniel Rigge is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

A report from ESPN claims that the three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old attacking midfielder and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Rigge has been quite impressive for the Hammers in the Premier League under-18s and he has 11 goals and nine assists to his name. The report states that Tottenham are currently leading the chase for the 18-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Tottenham have done well to bring in some talented young players in recent months and Rigge would be another quality long-term investment for them. It is evident that Spurs are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and they are hoping to add to the pool of young talent at the club.

The 18-year-old could be tempted to join the big club like Tottenham and it will be an exciting step up in his career.

Arsenal and Man United keen on Daniel Rigge

Similarly, Arsenal and Manchester United will be attractive destinations for the player as well.

Arsenal are looking to add more depth to their squad and the 18-year-old could be an understudy to Martin Odegaard in the coming seasons. The Gunners have proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the West Ham prodigy fulfil his tremendous potential.

Manchester United have done well to nurture young players as well. They could use more quality in the midfield and the 18-year-old would be a future investment.

All three clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a fee with West Ham. The midfielder signed his first professional contract with the Hammers back in October and he has just over two years remaining on his deal.