Tottenham look to beat Manchester United to the signing of Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to do battle with Manchester United for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

With his first season in North London coming to an end, Ange Postecogou will be pleased with the structure he has built at the club despite not hitting the heights fans hoped that they would.

Although they are six points behind Aston Villa with two games in hand over Unai Emery’s side, Spurs will have to finish the season strong especially given that they are yet to play the league’s top three sides.

The Australian manager has built a strong foundation in defence with the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario, Mickey van de Ven and the return of Destiny Udogie improving the squad dramatically.

Spurs eye up move for Fulham defender

But Postecoglou doesn’t want to stop there with reports from TeamTalk claiming that he is interested in a move for Fulham’s Tosin.

The 6ft 5in central defender has impressed at Craven Cottage but has made the decision to not renew his contract which is set to expire at the end of this season.

A lot of top teams are now taken notice of the 26-year-old who would be an incredible pick-up on a free deal in the summer.

Manchester United are one of a few sides said to be interested but it looks like Spurs have now jumped to the head of the queue.