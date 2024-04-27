(Video) – “I’m going out believing that I’m scoring” – Michail Antonio reacts to Liverpool draw

West Ham struck a potentially fatal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes after fighting back to earn a draw on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers went in front through Jarrod Bowen’s 20th goal of the season, before Andrew Robertson and an Alphonse Areola gave Liverpool the lead.

Michail Antonio levelled the scores with a second half header, the first time he’s scored in three consecutive games since 2021.

The forward admitted after the game he’s playing with a lot of confidence and feels like he’s going to score every time he steps onto the pitch at the moment.

Antonio is also known for his celebrations, and revealed the inspiration behind his latest one was from a trip to the theatre this week.

A point for the Hammers keeps them in contention for European qualification, but they face a tall task to get ahead of the sides above them.

Watch: Michail Antonio reacts to West Ham’s draw with Liverpool