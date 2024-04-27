Video: Morgan Rogers doubles Aston Villa’s advantage with sweet strike

Aston Villa have doubled their advantage against Chelsea as they go into the break two goals to the good.

It’s looking like a week to forget for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they are staring down the barrel of another defeat.

Fans would’ve hoped for a response from their side after their 5-0 humbling against Arsenal midweek but it’s currently looking like another dejected performance.

A Marc Cucurella own goal broke the deadlock after only four minutes and Villa’s lead has now been doubled thanks to a calm Rogers finish.

