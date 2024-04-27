(Video) – “Not a result we wanted” – Cody Gakpo reacts to West Ham draw

Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour as Liverpool manager is in danger of turning sour as the Red’s dropped more points in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

It’s been a bad week for Liverpool as the draw at the London Stadium comes off the back of Wednesday night’s derby defeat to Everton.

The Hammers took the lead through Jarrod Bowen, before Andy Robertson and an own goal from Alphonse Areola put the Red’s ahead.

Michail Antonio equalised to pretty much end Klopp’s chances of finishing his career by lifting the Premier League trophy.

Klopp’s men have hit a poor run of form at the worst possible time and have only won one of their last four Premier League matches.

Gakpo spoke to TNT Sports after the game and admitted it wasn’t the result the team wanted, and bemoaned a lack of calmness and inability to keep the ball.

Watch: Cody Gakpo’s assessment of Liverpool’s draw with West Ham