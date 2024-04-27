David Moyes looks set to leave West Ham at the end of the season and it seems that the board at the London Stadium agree that Lille’s Paulo Fonseca should replace the Scottish coach at the Premier League club.

The former Everton boss has been at West Ham for four-and-a-half years and has done a great job with the Hammers, delivering the club the Europa Conference League last season.

However, fans of West Ham have become frustrated with the Scot and his style of play. They crave more attacking football with the squad they have and that might be on the way for the 2024/25 campaign.

There have been a number of coaches linked to the London Stadium but according to reports out of France, it looks like West Ham’s board have settled on Fonseca.

Foot Mercato claim the Hammers duo David Sullivan and Tim Steidten both agree on the Lille coach, who is out of contract with the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of the season.

The Portuguese coach would be a great choice to take over at West Ham but it remains to be seen if the Premier League club officially goes down this path.