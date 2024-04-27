West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed team news: Salah and Nunez dropped

Liverpool travel to West Ham’s London Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to keep their faint Premier League title hopes alive following a crushing midweek defeat to Everton.

The Reds were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park by their city rivals which has all but removed them from the Premier League title race as both Man City and Arsenal won their games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into today’s clash three points off of league leaders Arsenal, who also have a much better goal difference with just four games to go.

Winning the league from here looks very unlikely for Liverpool but Klopp will want to end his time at Anfield on a high note. A win at West Ham today is a must and the German coach has made five changes from the Everton defeat.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have been dropped for the trip to the London Stadium; with Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo coming into the starting 11.

Liverpool have had plenty of woes in front of goal of late and it seems that Klopp wants to change things up.

Confirmed Liverpool starting 11

Team news is in for our matchday in the capital ?? #WHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2024

As for West Ham, the Hammers will still harbour hopes of making it into Europe next season but things do not look good at present.

David Moyes’ team are not in good form coming into the Liverpool match and were hammered 5-2 last time out against Crystal Palace.

Fans of the London club will want a response against Jurgen Klopp’s team today and Moyes has made two changes from their game at Selhurst Park with Fabianski being replaced by Areola and Ward-Prowse coming out for the returning Jarrod Bowen.

Confirmed West Ham starting 11