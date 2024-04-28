The Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he substituted two of his players during Saturday’s clash against Burnley.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against the Clarets in a game that unfortunately epitomised their season.

The home side could count themselves lucky that they did not concede in the first half, relying on several brilliant stops from Andre Onana to keep the game scoreless.

It looked like despite not paying their best that they would leave with all three points when Antony ran in behind the Burnley defence and slotted the ball into the bottom corner, grabbing his first goal of the season.

But that lead only lasted a few minutes with a rash decision from Onana handing the visitors a penalty which was calmly dispatched.

Erik ten Hag explains controversial decision

The pressure on Ten Hag seems to be growing every week with many fans unsure of his future as Manchester United manager.

There view was made crystal clear on Saturday when he was booed after he substituted Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo off after just 65 minutes.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, the Dutch manager demanded patience from the Old Trafford faithful.

“That takes time, and we build this by bringing in young players. Hojlund, [Alejandro] Garnacho, Mainoo – they are all in the first season of the Premier League and the league gets more intense year by year.” He said via the Standard.

“I am very impatient but there we need patience and the fans need patience. We have built a team and they need experience”.