Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi but will face competition from another Premier League side.

With Champions League football now off the table for Eddie Howe’s side, the Magpies will want to finish the season strong and put themselves in good stead for the next campaign.

With only Europa League qualification left to play for, fans will undoubtedly have their eyes firmly fixed on the upcoming summer transfer window with rumours about potential incoming and outgoings already rampant.

Although they have the money to spend on signings, the club has been hindered by FFP regulations which stopped them from improving the side in the January window.

With this in mind, it seems like they are eyeing up a summer move for a midfielder that won’t require them to pay fee.

Newcastle eye up Ndidi move

According to a report from The Shields Gazzete, Newcastle is plotting a move for Leicester’s Ndidi who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The midfielder played a crucial role for the Foxes this campaign as they achieved automatic promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated last year.

But they won’t be the only name on the table with the report claiming that Aston Villa are also interested in the player, with the potential pull of Champions League football a determining factor.