Exclusive: Arsenal receive information from agents of 18-year-old Barcelona talent

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Barcelona’s U19 midfielder Brian Fariñas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has come through the Catalan club’s famous youth academy and is impressing key figures in and around the Spanish club. Xavi is one of them and with the Barca manager staying in his role for another season, the legendary midfielder would like to promote Fariñas to the first team.

Barcelona will need to hold on to the 18-year-old talent first as sources have told CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the player and want to move forward with a deal as the summer transfer window is around the corner.

The Premier League club have received information about the player from his agents and would love to have the youngster at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish player’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2025 and if Fariñas doesn’t plan to sign a new deal, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the player as the La Liga club would be able to bring in some cash for the sale of the 18-year-old.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are great options for Barcelona’s Brian Fariñas

Fariñas’ talent is attracting attention and whatever he decides to do with his future, the youngster has great options.

Should the midfielder stay at Barcelona, the 18-year-old has a coach in Xavi who trusts young players and given that the Catalan club can’t sign many stars due to their financial issues, this could create a path for the Spaniard to get some minutes in the Barca first team.

Should Fariñas move to Borussia Dortmund, the German club has a rich history of nurturing young talent successfully. This would be a great option to develop his game and get more minutes, but the lure of the Premier League could be a factor.

The Spanish star would struggle to get minutes at Arsenal but Mikel Arteta would give him a chance if he is good enough. The youngster would need to be patient with the North London team as the Gunners and Dortmund wait to see what the Barcelona star does with his future.