Despite missing out on Sunday’s Premier League North London derby Jurrien Timber is getting some playing time with the U-21 Arsenal squad.

In what will is arguably their biggest game of the season, Arsenal travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they try to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

After Liverpool’s poor run of form, winning one of their last five league games, it looks like it is now between Manchester City and Arsenal as we approach the end of the campaign.

The Gunners sent a clear message to the treble winners during the week, beating Chelsea 5-0 and leaping back to the top of the table.

But that will mean nothing if they can’t get a win against their bitter rivals with only a win good enough to keep them in the race.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged side from the one that demolished Spurs but fans may be disappointed to see one name missing from the squad, Timber.

The Spanish manager hinted at a potential return during the week but instead, the defender has travelled with the under-21s to get some valuable minutes under his belt.

Although Arsenal fans would’ve preferred to have him much earlier in the season, his return may come at the perfect time to help them push for the Premier League.

