Video: Arsenal expose Tottenham weakness to take lead in North London derby

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Arsenal have taken the lead against Tottenham in the North London Derby courtesy of a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal. 

The home side made a positive start to the game as they look to deal a blow to the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead by exposing one of Spurs’ weaknesses this season. Ange Postecoglou’s team have struggled to defend corners throughout the campaign and Hojbjerg knocked into his own net when Bukayo Saka swung in a cross.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been excellent from set pieces and this is another goal to add to their tally for the season.

Watch: Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg knocks the ball into his own net vs Arsenal

