It looks realistic for Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City for a new challenge this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal international has been a star player for Man City for many years, but it seems it could now be close to the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium, so Romano provided his latest understanding of the player’s situation as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Silva has not yet decided his future, with the 29-year-old supposedly just focused on the end of the season with his current club, with a formal decision on his next move likely to come later.

In terms of specific clubs, it seems Romano remains aware of long-standing interest from Barcelona, but Silva might also be a tricky deal to get done with the Catalan giants’ current Financial Fair Play situation being what it is.

Bernardo Silva transfer: Romano on the City playmaker’s future

“Bernardo Silva’s name keeps coming up in the transfer rumours in the press, with some outlets saying he’s already decided to leave Manchester City in the summer. My understanding remains that the possibility for the player to leave Man City is realistic, yes; but no communication arrived yet to the club as Bernardo wants to focus on the final games,” Romano said.

“Barcelona love Bernardo, they already tried for years to bring him to the club; let’s see if they will insist again based also on Financial Fair Play. But also Bernardo himself will not make a formal decision until the end of the season.”

He added: “City have important games coming up in the title race, and of course also the FA Cup final, so Bernardo’s focus will be on finishing the season as strongly as possible before deciding on his future.”