Arsenal are set to discuss a new contract for star defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the coming months, but it’s not something advanced or imminent just yet, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has proven a superb signing for the Gunners since joining from Lille back in 2020, and his form has been key to turning Mikel Arteta’s side into genuine Premier League title contenders for the last two seasons in a row.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on Gabriel’s future at Arsenal, playing down the reports that have suggested the north London giants were closing in on a new deal for the 26-year-old.

Arsenal have secured new contracts for a number of important players in the last year or so, tying down the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard to new deals, but it seems there’s no particular hurry over Magalhaes, whose future will seemingly be resolved a little later.

Gabriel Magalhaes future: Romano’s update on important Arsenal defender

“There have been reports of Gabriel Magalhaes possibly being set to be offered a new Arsenal contract after another superb season from the Brazilian centre-back at the Emirates Stadium,” Romano said.

“He’s certainly a fantastic defender who’s had a fantastic season, but for now I’m not aware of anything advanced or concrete at this stage, it’s still early; it’s something that Arsenal will discuss in the future months, nothing imminent or urgent as Gabriel has three years left on his contract and there’s no urgency.

“Of course, Gabriel is happy at Arsenal, they love him, and it will be discussed at the right moment.”

Arsenal fans will hope that Gabriel’s future can be sorted out soon, as he’s surely as important as someone like Saliba for the long-term prospects of the Gunners’ defence.