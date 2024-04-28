‘Top notch’ – Alan Shearer in awe of Newcastle United player

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise onto in-form Magpies striker Alexander Isak amid some speculation over his future at the club ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Isak has been a joy to watch for Newcastle this season, even if he’s had some problems with injuries during his time at St James’ Park, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of top clubs tempted by him.

Shearer is clearly a huge fan of Isak, and he waxed lyrical about him in conversation with BBC colleague Gary Lineker, though he insisted no one would be able to afford the Sweden international.

Isak praised by Newcastle legend Shearer

“His whole game is really, really top-notch. His runs are superb. Just watch how clever he is, he doesn’t get the first one, and he then goes behind the defender to come back in to bend his run and make sure he is onside, and then it’s a really clever finish,” Shearer said.

“He can do this also. He can come deep and ask the different questions of the defenders and say ‘are you going to come with me or drop off?’ If you are going to drop off, then he has the ability to hurt you.

“He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent. Penalty-taking is as good as they come. He is confident, and cool and believes in everything that he is doing. We know once he gets away over the top, then he is going to cause you an absolute nightmare. His ability to link up and his understanding. Everything about his game is of the highest quality. 19 in 23, that’s a very, very good record. A fantastic player.”

He added: “No-one has enough money to buy him.”

Isak has been linked with Arsenal and other big clubs, but NUFC will surely do all they can to keep hold of this hugely talented young forward who could be key to making Eddie Howe’s side top four contenders again.