Video: Josko Gvadiol’s powerful header gives Manchester City the lead

Manchester City
Josko Gvardiol’s powerful front post header has given Manchester City a crucial lead against Nottingham Forest.

After Arsenal’s enthralling win against bitter rival Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, all eyes turned to the treble winners as they travelled to the City ground to keep up with the Gunners.

It took Pep Guardiola’s side until the half-hour mark to finally make the breakthrough, with defender Gvardiol getting his head on an in-swinging Kevin de Bruyne corner.

