Video: Beautiful pass from Kai Havertz helps Bukayo Saka add second for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal have doubled their lead against Tottenham in the North London derby as Bukayo Saka produces a lovely finish to give the Gunners full control.
Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead through a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal after 15 minutes against the run of play as Spurs have made a very bright start to the game.
Arsenal have now doubled their advantage through Saka who was picked out by Kai Havertz with a beautiful pass before clinically finishing past Guglielmo Vicario in the Tottenham goal.
Watch: Bukayo Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead over Tottenham
Bukayo Saka DOUBLES Arsenal's advantage! ?
End-to-end drama in North London ? pic.twitter.com/yt5RkGXuDq
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2024
MAKE IT TWO.
Bukayo Saka doubles the lead for the Gunners.
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/LSL1xQBKCx
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 28, 2024