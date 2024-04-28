Video: Beautiful pass from Kai Havertz helps Bukayo Saka add second for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal have doubled their lead against Tottenham in the North London derby as Bukayo Saka produces a lovely finish to give the Gunners full control. 

Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead through a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal after 15 minutes against the run of play as Spurs have made a very bright start to the game.

Arsenal have now doubled their advantage through Saka who was picked out by Kai Havertz with a beautiful pass before clinically finishing past Guglielmo Vicario in the Tottenham goal.

Watch: Bukayo Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead over Tottenham

