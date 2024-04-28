Daniel Farke and the Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprise reportedly held a meeting to discuss the upcoming summer transfer window.

After their shock 4-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road on Friday night, Leeds look set to battle through the play-offs in order to achieve promotion back up to the Premier League.

Although they currently sit tied on points in second place with Ipswich Town, they have one game in hand over their rivals which will be played on Tuesday against Coventry.

As long as Ipswich grab four points out of a possible six, they will secure automatic promotion back up to the English top division.

But even if Leeds miss out on second spot, they will still be favourites to make it through the play-offs with many fans already dreaming about an instant return to the Premier League.

Leeds United summer plans

According to Give Me Sport journalist, Ben Jacobs, 49ers Enterprise had a meeting with Farke where they discussed plans for this summers transfer window.

“In that meeting, they have made it clear that promotion to the Premier League will afford him the ability to keep the spine of his squad together.” He said

“Leeds are fighting to return to the Premier League and the added bonus of that is, if they do so, they will be in a position to rebuff offers.”