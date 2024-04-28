Manu Kone has been linked with a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach and Liverpool are keen on securing his services.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool have already expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old French midfielder and they will have to compete with Bayern Munich for his signature.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €40-45 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up for him. It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality central midfielder and Kone will add creativity, control and defensive cover to the side.

The 22-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder who can slot into multiple roles and he could develop into a key player for the Reds.

He has already proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he has the technical attributes to thrive in English football as well. The reported asking price could prove to be a wise investment if the French midfielder manages to fulfil his potential at Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Manu Kone might fancy Liverpool move

The Frenchman has proven his quality in German football over the years, and he might feel that this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge and move to the Premier League.

With Thiago Alcantara leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, Liverpool need to bring in a central midfielder. Kone would be the ideal fit for their style of play, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure his services in the coming weeks.

A move to the Premier League club will be an exciting step up for the Frenchman, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.