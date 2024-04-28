Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui as he’s linked with jobs at AC Milan and West Ham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that, for now, it looks like Lopetegui is making a move to Milan his priority, with nothing advanced or concrete with West Ham.

The Italian journalist also added that West Ham still have a number of candidates in mind for the job of replacing David Moyes, with nothing decided just yet.

Lopetegui could surely have been an exciting choice for West Ham, with the experienced Spanish tactician showing plenty of promise during his time in charge of Wolves in the Premier League, while he’s also shone in other big jobs.

Still, it perhaps makes sense that a prestigious name like Milan is now his preference.

Lopetegui to AC Milan latest from Fabrizio Romano

“Despite reports, there is nothing close or advanced for Julen Lopetegui to become the new West Ham manager,” Romano said.

“Lopetegui is giving his priority to AC Milan, so let’s see how talks will continue between them. West Ham are taking their time to prepare candidates shortlist and then we will see.

“Paulo Fonseca is another name who’s been linked with the Hammers, but he’s also on the list at Marseille, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens, with nothing close or advanced at the moment.”

West Ham fans will surely have mixed feelings about all this, as it remains to be seen if the east London club should really be in such a hurry to replace Moyes.

The Scottish tactician led West Ham to glory in the Europa Conference League last season and has the club firmly in the top half of the Premier League table this term, though perhaps there are names out there who could do more to take the team forwards.