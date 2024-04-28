Manchester United should build the “culture of the club” around Bruno Fernandes claims ex-player

Juan Mata believes Manchester United should build the “culture of the club” around captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has hit a rich vein of form as the season nears its conclusion, and has six goals in his last six games.

However, the form of the 29-year-old has done little to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag who is fighting to save his job at Old Trafford.

Mata believes United should build the club around Fernandes

The Red Devils turned in another poor showing on Saturday afternoon, and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been criticised for his demeanour on the pitch at times this season, but former Red Mata believes the consistency of his performances make him a role model.

“I can tell you that for me, there is a great leader in there right now, which is the captain, Bruno”, thhe Spaniard told ESPN+.

“I should tell all young players to look up to him. I cannot tell you how important he is for the club and not only because of what he’s done in the last games, scoring two goals and winning the game [against Sheffield United in midweek], but the consistency within the years that he’s been playing for the club is just incredible.

“He’s a top, top player, but he’s even better as a person. So, for me, the culture of the club should be built around him.”

“He’s a great example for all the new generation, the players that are playing now for the team, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, [Rasmus] Hojlund, to look up to him the way he trains, the way he behaves.

“For me, he’s the one that is always there for the team. He can play better or worse, but he’s always there with the right attitude.

“And, for me, that’s what being a Manchester United player is.”

Fernandes has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in a frustrating campaign for Ten Hag’s side.

United head to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace a week on Monday, and currently sit sixth in the table, a point ahead of Newcastle in the race for Europa League football.