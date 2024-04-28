Mauricio Pochettino confrims veteran defender has suffered another groin injury

Thiago Siva may have played his last game for Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the defender was forced off with a groin issue during the draw with Aston Villa.

The 39-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and it’s been widely reported he will leave the club, although there’s been no official confirmation from Silva or the club yet.

The Brazilian went down holding his groin and had to come off just before the 90th minute of the Blue’s chaotic clash with Villa.

Silva could have played his last game for Chelsea

Silva suffered a similar injury against Crystal Palace earlier in the campaign which ruled him out for three matches, including the Carabao Cup final.

After the game Pochettino revealed the former Paris Saint Germain man felt pain in his groin.

“We need to assess him after tomorrow. It is a pain in his groin, which was similar to [Crystal] Palace”, the Argentine told reporters.

It raises the question with just five games left this season, could the veteran defender have played his last game for the club.

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from French giants PSG in 2020 and has gone on to make 151 appearances, scoring nine times for the west London club.

He was an a key part of the squad which won the club’s second Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

The Blues have already started their search for a replacement, and have reportedly enquired about a move for RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba.

Lukeba isn’t the only name Pochettino’s side have been linked with, with the club believed to be admirers of Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande.

Silva may not be the only centre back leaving Stamford Bridge this summer with Trevoh Chalobah also expected to be sold.