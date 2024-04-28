Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal star who was ‘ill’ before derby clash

Mikel Arteta has hailed the performance of Kai Havertz after the German was instrumental in his side’s dramatic 3-2 win on Sunday.

With the title race coming down to the wire between Manchester City and Arsenal, any dropped points at this stage of the season could spell disaster for either team.

If disaster were to strike anywhere for the Gunners, it would be against their bitter rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But after a characteristic rollercoaster of a game between the London clubs, it was Arteta’s side who came out the victors, winning 3-2.

Kai Havertz stars for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal once again

Pivotal to the Gunner’s victory was German forward Havertz, who has gradually proved his critics wrong with his incredible run of form over the past three months.

The 24-year-old setup Arsenal’s second goal with a beautiful switch of play to Bukayo Saka before grabbing one of his from a corner, which turned out to be the decisive winner.

Speaking after the game, Arteta hailed his striker performance and revealed that he was ill prior to the contest.

“He was sensational in every department. He was ill before the match, struggling a bit. And still he put in the performance he put in. He was unbelievable.” He said in his post-match press conference.

After a hectic past month, the pictures settle down now for the Gunners who have their final three Premier League games spaced out a week apart as they approach the final hurdle in a hard-fought and gruelling title race.