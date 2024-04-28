Mikel Arteta defends “outstanding” Arsenal star after Tottenham performance

Arsenal took a big step towards the Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Tottenham but the Gunners experienced a nervy ending due to a David Raya error.

Mikel Arteta’s side put four points between themselves and Man City before Pep Guardiola’s team kicked off against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a very entertaining affair with Arsenal storming into a 3-0 lead in the first half. All the Gunners had to do was manage the rest of the game but a major error from Raya gifted Spurs a way back into the match.

With 26 minutes remaining on the clock, the Spaniard kicked a ball straight to Cristian Romero, who converted it impressively for a defender to make it 3-1.

Declan Rice would give away a penalty later in the game, which Son Heung-min converted to test the nerves within Arteta’s team.

However, Arsenal held on for all three points but the ending could have been avoided if it wasn’t for Raya’s mistake.

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal star David Raya following Tottenham error

Speaking after the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mikel Arteta defended Raya, stating that the goalkeeper played “outstanding” against Spurs.

“We are lucky to have David because he made an individual error but after the way he played… outstanding,” the Gunners boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He said ‘I own this moment and I’m going to make a step forward’, and he was magnificent.”

Arsenal were lucky in the end that Raya’s error was not costly and it was one that cannot be made at this stage of the season.

Even though it was a bad one, Arteta is right to show support for his player as the last thing the Arsenal boss needs is the Spaniard lacking confidence with three crucial games left.