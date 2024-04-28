Reds legend labels Mohamed Salah “daft” for his mixed zone comments, following draw with West Ham

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has labelled Mohamed Salah “daft” for his comments in the mixed zone after Saturday’s draw with West Ham.

The Red’s title hopes were all but extinguished as Michail Antonio’s second half header earned the Hammers a 2-2 draw.

However, the main talking point wasn’t Liverpool’s dropped points, with Salah involved in a heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp whilst getting ready to come on as a substitute.

Carragher labels Salah “daft” for his post match comments

The Egyptian was left out of the starting line-up at the London Stadium, and only came off the bench in the 79th minute.

The 31-year-old looked unhappy with Klopp when he decided to bring him on, waving his arms at him, pointing and continuing to berate the German.

Darwin Nunez, who was also coming on at the time had to step in to calm Salah down, but that wasn’t the end of the issue.

Afterwards Salah told reporters in the mixed zone, “If I speak, there will be fire.”

In his post match interview Klopp insisted the matter was over as a far as he was concerned, and a line had been drawn under it.

Klopp was asked afterwards on TNT Sports if he would share what caused the disagreement, and replied:

“No. But we spoke already in the dressing room and for me, that’s done.”

Former Red Carragher took to X on Sunday morning to give his assessment of the situation.

He wrote: “Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are both LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides!

“Salah is frustrated and angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing and at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

“Mo was daft with his comment in the mixed zone but let’s let them sort it out and enjoy the last few weeks together.

“They’ve been a massive help to each other in all that’s been achieved at the club!”

Salah has made 29 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.