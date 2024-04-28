Roy Keane was not impressed with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the role he played in Arsenal’s first goal.

The Gunners showed Manchester City that they are not going anywhere in this title race after their emphatic win against their bitter rivals on Sunday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead against the run of play with a whipped in Bukayo Saka corner glancing off the head of Hojbjerg and into the back of his own net.

This lead was doubled shortly after when Saka dispatched into the bottom corner off the back of a quick break before Kai Havertz headed home a third.

Spurs put up a good fight in the second half and almost completed an incredible comeback with the Gunners gifting them two goals but Arteta’s men held out.

In a contest as tense as this, the first goal was always going to be decisive with Hojbjerg’s misfortune fuelling an Arsenal victory.

Roy Keane unimpressed with Hojbjerg

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Roy Keane criticised the Danish midfielder for his positioning during the corner.

“Look at Hojbjerg there. Just in the wrong position. For an experienced player, his starting position is wrong.” He said on Sky Sports.

“It’s a good delivery, delivered with pace, and he has gotten himself in the wrong position,”