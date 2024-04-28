“Why would you do that?” – Klopp has clearly got a problem with Salah, claims ex-Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has spoken out on yesterday’s high-profile incident between Reds star Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp in the 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Liverpool in what has been a hugely disappointing end to the season, with the club recently dropping out of the FA Cup, Europa League and the Premier League title race in quick succession.

Things really boiled over yesterday as Salah was about to be brought on from the bench, but with Klopp seeming to start an argument with the Egypt international, though it’s not clear what exactly was said between the pair.

See below, however, as Nicol discusses the incident and seems to quite clearly blame Klopp for starting it, from what he could see…

Klopp normally seems to get on well with his players, with Liverpool so often looking like a very happy and united team for the last few years, but with things clearly falling apart a little bit recently, both on and off the pitch.

LFC fans will no doubt be concerned, but it perhaps shows that it might be a good time for Klopp to be leaving Anfield and for incoming manager Arne Slot to get a new era underway.

Salah transfer could be one to watch, says Romano

Salah’s future hasn’t been decided yet, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column today, but it could be a situation to watch after interest from Saudi Pro League clubs last summer.

“Obviously Klopp and Salah will now talk about this again in the next days, but it’s clearly a tense situation. Remember as well that Salah had transfer interest from Saudi clubs a year ago, and they could return again in the summer, so let’s see what will happen and what he will decide to do,” Romano said.

“Last summer he was very professional, Liverpool didn’t want to sell him and he decided to accept that, but now he has to decide with new directors and under new manager Arne Slot.

“I wasn’t there so I can’t give much more information than that. I’m just sad to see two legends of the club having an argument on touchline, but sometimes it can happen when results are not positive. Salah’s future will be decided at the end of the season, not now; for Liverpool it was crucial to prepare new project and they have now new manager, new directors, all set.”