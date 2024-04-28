Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with the agent of £103m-rated Man United summer target

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with the agent of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The Red Devils are looking to put their transfer plans in motion ahead of the summer transfer window, and a report from the Mirror claims that they have had a meeting with Portuguese super agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes has extensive connections with top players around the world and he represents the 19-year-old Benfica midfielder as well. The report from Mirror adds that Manchester United have him on their shortlist and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. He has a £103 million release clause in his contract.

While the report does not mention the agenda of the meeting with Mendes, it is fair to assume that discussions about potential transfers must have taken place.

Man United might have to pay a premium for Joao Neves

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest in the Benfica midfielder with an official proposal at the end of the season. The reported release clause could ward off potential suitors this summer. Although he’s a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of himself, the reported asking price is quite unreasonable.

Benfica have a reputation for being a difficult club to negotiate with. Manchester United could be forced to pay the full £103 million clause if they are keen on signing Neves at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

It is no secret that Manchester United need midfield reinforcements and the 19-year-old would be a superb long-term investment. He has all the attributes to develop into a top class central midfielder and he could form a quality partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the long-term.